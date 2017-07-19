Canberra’s chaotic string of attacks in the South

CANBERRA’s south was disturbed with a number of robberies and other chaotic incidents, resulting in the injury of one person on Monday night (July 17).

The first incident occurred at about 5.10pm, when a man entered the Liquor Land store in Mawson, waving a knife and making demands for cash. One staff member didn’t comply with the demands and a short struggle ensued before the offender fled the store. The offender left the area with another man in a silver Subaru Liberty.

The next occurred at about 5.30pm, when two men approached a staff member outside the Domino’s Pizza at Erindale shops in Wanniassa. The men threatened the staff member and made demands for their wallet and keys. They followed the staff member into the rear of the Domino’s store and made further demands for cash. The staff member didn’t comply and a second staff member chased the offenders from the store. The two men fled the area in a silver Subaru Liberty.

Then, at about 5.50pm, one man exited a silver sedan and approached another man entering a Toyota Rav 4 parked at the Calwell shops and threatened the man with a knife, demanding for his keys and wallet. The offender assaulted the man, resulting in minor injuries. The offender then left the area with another man in the silver sedan.

At about 6pm, a man exited a silver sedan and approached a woman at the Gordon shops carpark. The man grabbed hold of the woman and demanded her keys and wallet, which she handed over. The man then took her blue Mazda 2 and fled the area, following behind the silver sedan.

At about 6.40pm, police received a report of a silver Subaru Liberty on fire near the intersection of Ashley Drive and Barraclough Street, Monash. ACT Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the blaze.

ACT Policing’s Criminal Investigations team is investigating and seeking any CCTV footage and witnesses that may be able to assist police.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6129446.

