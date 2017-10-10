FOR the first time, the Heart Foundation has analysed the rate of heart attacks in Canberra revealing which residents have the highest and lowest heart-related incidents in the territory. The analysis reveals that Belconnen residents have […]
Canberra’s ‘skyrocketing’ cost of living
THE cost of living in Canberra is skyrocketing, according to Leader of the Opposition Alistair Coe, who says the tax per household has increased by 28 per cent under the ACT government’s tax reform.
Mr Coe says since the ACT government announced its tax reform package in 2012, the increases have been much higher than inflation. In 2017, local taxes per Canberra, per household are an estimated $10,779. By contrast, in 2012 taxation per household was $8411.
“The cost of living in Canberra is skyrocketing and it is no wonder so many people are finding our city unaffordable,” Mr Coe says.
“Even those who can afford these increases must ask the question: are we getting value for money?”
