Canberra’s south may see smoke this afternoon

THE ACT Rural Fire Service is warning residents in Canberra’s south that smoke may be visible this afternoon due to a hazard reduction burn on Tidbindilla Road. 

The burn will take place after 5pm on a property with over 60 hectares called “Lambrigg” in the Paddy’s River area.

Crews will be on the scene throughout and are expected to complete operations by 10pm.

