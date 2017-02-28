Canberra’s south may see smoke this afternoon

THE ACT Rural Fire Service is warning residents in Canberra’s south that smoke may be visible this afternoon due to a hazard reduction burn on Tidbindilla Road.

The burn will take place after 5pm on a property with over 60 hectares called “Lambrigg” in the Paddy’s River area.

Crews will be on the scene throughout and are expected to complete operations by 10pm.

