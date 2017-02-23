Canberra’s workers ‘worse off’ with cuts to penalty rates

THE ACT Government has come forward saying it strongly disagrees with the decision handed down today by the Fair Work Commission to cut Sunday and public holiday penalty rates.

Minister for Workplace Safety and Industrial Relations Rachel Stephen-Smith says there’s no evidence that cutting penalty rates will create new jobs for Canberrans, but we know it will cut the take home pay of some of our lowest paid and most vulnerable workers.



“The ACT Government is bitterly disappointed in this decision that will that adversely affect people who work in the retail, fast-food and hospitality sectors,” Stephen-Smith says.

“Hardworking Canberrans in these industries will see a significant reduction in their pay packet from July 2017.

“Many Canberrans will be spending time today recalculating their pay packets and working out what they will no longer be able to afford. For some this will mean no longer being able to pay for essentials like rent or utilities.

The ACT Government has made a formal submission to the Fair Work Commission during the award review process.

