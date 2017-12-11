Candice Burch fills Doszpot’s seat

CANDICE Burch has been elected to the Assembly to fill the vacant seat, which was sadly available following the passing of Steve Doszpot, says Leader of the Opposition Alistair Coe.

“Candice has been an active member of the community since moving to Canberra to study, volunteering in local events and campaigning for better outcomes.

“She has a Bachelor of Economics and Arts from the ANU, and has worked on six federal Budget papers at the Department of Finance. Her academic and professional background has fuelled her passion to ensure all Canberrans receive the best possible outcome from government decisions.

“Passionate about seeing good government return to Canberra, Candice wants to see the government return its focus to things that really matter.”

The formal declaration of Candice’s election to the ACT Legislative Assembly will occur on Wednesday, December 13, but the swearing-in and maiden speech will take place on February 13.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

