Car crashes into Pearce home

A HOME on Whitelaw Street in Pearce has been damaged after a car crashed into the middle pillar of a garage below a two-story home.

ACT Fire & Rescue is currently applying acro prop support to the property to prevent the house structure from further collapsing.

There are no reported injuries to the driver of the vehicle or the owners of the house.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

