Dash cam: Car nearly hits cyclist at high speed

At about 1.20pm, the black Land Rover Freelander with ACT registration YJW88X, was seen driving at high speed down Northbourne Avenue. The vehicle failed to stop for police, and then continued southbound on Northbourne Avenue, where it nearly hit a cyclist and then clipped two vehicles.

ACT police is seeking dash-cam footage or witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6155730.

