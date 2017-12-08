Car number plates get the rainbow touch

ACCESS Canberra is offering new vehicle number plates that which feature a rainbow strip along the bottom, saying it is a way for people to show their continued support of equality in Australia. They will cost $60.

Canberrans recorded the highest “Yes” vote of any jurisdiction in the recent same-sex marriage survey, which led to the historic passing of the Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Bill 2017 in House of Representatives yesterday (December 7).

“We expect these plates will be of high interest in our community with Canberrans looking for ways to support and celebrate equality. They are also bright and colourful and are sure to attract attention both locally and interstate,” Regulatory Services Minister Gordon Ramsay.

Minister Ramsay also announced that in addition to the new plates, Access Canberra would also waive the first certificate fee for those couples married previously under the ACT’s Marriage Equality (Same Sex) Act 2013 as well as those who have previously registered a civil union under theCivil Union Act 2012.

“This will support around 80 couples and we are pleased that this is another way we can acknowledge this important change,” he said.

