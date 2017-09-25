Car stolen at knifepoint during test drive

At about 5.50pm, the seller met with a man and a woman the 7-Eleven supermarket at the Giralang shops,. The seller and the man took the 2003 black Volkswagen Golf GTI, with ACT licence plates YJG 21R, for a test drive where the vehicle was stolen and the female followed, driving a red Toyota Hatchback. The vehicle has a “Division One” sticker across the top of the windscreen.

Police say anyone seeing the car should call 131 444, but do not approach the vehicle or the occupants.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle or has any information that could assist the investigation should call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

