Car veers off road near Bateman’s Bay

EMERGENCY services are responding to a single car crash, north-east of Bateman’s Bay on the NSW Far South Coast.

At about 2.50pm today (4 May), a car was travelling east along the Kings Highway at Nelligen when it left the road and has gone down an embankment.

Emergency services are responding.

No further details on the crash are known at this time.

Information to nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

