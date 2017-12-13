Carols night supports local charity

Each year, the popular event raises money for a select Canberra charity and this year all proceeds will go to Parkinson’s ACT.

Artist performing will include local singers Anthony Simeonovic and Tina Robinson, who played the lead in the Queanbeyan Players production of “Guys and Dolls” earlier this year, and Canberra City Band will play, under the baton of Richard Mason.

“Carols by Candlelight” has been an annual Canberra event since 1945 and since the Youth Choir has been involved, it’s raised over $100,000 for local charities.

Artistic director of the choir, Kimberley Steele, says she’s proud to be part of such a longstanding tradition. Formed in 1969 by Don Whitbread, Woden Valley Youth Choir has given thousands of Canberra children the gift of a musical education and entertained audiences around the world in the process.

“Carols by Candlelight is our gift to city of Canberra,” Kimberley says. “It’s wonderful that we can bring people together from all walks of life to celebrate as a community and raise funds for such a worthy cause.”

Every dollar raised at the Carols will go to help people living with Parkinson’s through the wide variety of activities that Parkinson’s ACT such as five different support groups, two dance groups, a painting with Parkinson’s group, information seminars and a monthly bulletin.

Money raised from the audience and sponsors as well as the sale of candles and song sheets, plus a percentage of food and drink sold on the night will be donated to Parkinson’s ACT. Patrons are advised to bring a picnic rug and dinner and eat al fresco.

Canberra “Carols by Candlelight”, Stage 88, Commonwealth Park, 7pm, Wednesday. December 13.

