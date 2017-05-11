More cars set alight in the south

FIVE cars were set alight in Richardson early yesterday morning (May 11) making it the second blaze of car fires in the south this week.

Police were notified of the cars on Prichard Circuit at about 3.30am.

Another vehicle was later located alight on May Gibbs Close.

Read: Four cars set alight in suburban street

Witness are urged to call 1800 333000, or report via act.crimestoppers. com.au.

