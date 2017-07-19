Cartoon / Dose of Dorin

Cartoon by PAUL DORIN

One Response to “Cartoon / Dose of Dorin”

  1. John
    July 19, 2017 at 11:33 am #

    Can you do some pics of the place where they make the clean batteries and the mines where all the materials come from, extra sparkle and greenery please

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: