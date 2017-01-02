Cat saved in Chisholm house fire

THIS morning (January 2) firefighters rescued Moke, a cat from a house fire on Nina Jones Crescent, Chisholm.

After 9.15am firefighters found Moke and put an oxygen mask on the cat. It started showing signs of life 15 minutes later.

The fire was contained to the kitchen of the property which has sustained fire and smoke damage.

The initial indication is the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

No humans were hurt in the fire.

