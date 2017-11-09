CCTV shows person light Gorman House fire

The fire was lit on October 16, at around 5am, on Ainslie Avenue in Braddon.

As the ACT Fire & Rescue were attending to the initial fire, another fire started in a different part of the location.

CCTV obtained from Gorman House shows a person at the location wearing dark clothing with a hood pulled over their head. It shows the person walk to the door, place an item on the ground before lighting it and walking away.

Any information that could assist police to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6185596.

