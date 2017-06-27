Census data shows people ‘flocking’ to Canberra

THE 2016 Census data shows people are flocking to Canberra for high quality jobs, healthcare, education, and a high standard of living, says Minister for Housing and Suburban Development Yvette Berry.

The first release of data from the 2016 Census reveals the ACT is growing faster than every other state and territory, with a population growth of 11.2 per cent, 397,397, on Census night.

“The ACT’s median household income is the highest in the nation at $998 per week, almost 150 per cent of the Australia-wide median of $662 per week,” Ms Berry says.

“Our city’s population is growing because more people than ever are finding out what locals already know: Canberra is a great place to live.

“We are a diverse community, with this Census showing a slight increase in our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population, while more than a quarter ACT residents were born overseas.

“From celebrating multiculturalism to diversifying our economy and creating more and better jobs, our investments are paying off.”

