Charity gets a new CEO

ALZHEIMER’S Australia ACT has a new CEO following Jan Chorley’s surprise resignation after only just over a year in the position.

Chorley says she is taking on a new role in her home state, as the CEO of Parkinson’s SA.

Rebecca Vassarotti has been appointed the interim CEO for Alzheimer’s Australia ACT.

“Rebecca is local and has huge expertise and will take the organisation further,” Chorley told “CityNews”.

Over the last 15 years Vassarotti has worked in areas that focus on gender, homelessness, consumer health, reducing poverty and inequality.

More specifically, she worked as deputy CEO at Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS), executive director at the YWCA of Canberra as well as a board member of numerous local committees.

She also ran as a Greens candidate for Kurrajong in the 2016 ACT election.

Alzheimer’s Australia ACT is also considering a mid-year name change following consumer research.

