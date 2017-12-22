Charlotte meet Oliver: ACT’s top baby names

CHARLOTTE has again topped the baby names for girls born in 2017 with Oliver nudging out the reigning pick William to take the top spot for boys this year.

Charlotte has made the top 10 names for girls in the ACT since 2003 and has held the title as the most popular for the last three consecutive years.

Oliver was the favourite boy’s name in 2010 and has consistently been a top 10 favourite since 2008. William has slipped to second place for the first time since 2013.

This year also saw Olivia, Chloe, Sophie, Isla, Ivy, Henry, Samuel, Noah and Charlie enter the top 10.

Top girls names are: 1.Charlotte; 2. Olivia; 3. Chloe and Sophie; 5. Amelia, Isla and Ivy; 8. Ava, Grace and Mia

And for boys: 1. Oliver; 2. William; 3. Henry and James; 5. Jack, Samuel and Noah; 8. Charlie and Alexander; 10. Lachlan, Leo and Thomas.

In 2017, a total of 7121 (3465 female 3656 male) births were registered in Canberra.

