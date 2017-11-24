Cheese truck crash blocks highway near Goulburn

DIVERSIONS are in place on the Hume Motorway near Goulburn after a truckload of cheese has rolled and blocked the road this morning (November 24).

The northbound B-Double landed on its side south of Breadalbane, at about 8.10am, blocking both lanes.

The male truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

Work is underway to remove the cheese and salvage the truck.

For the latest on road conditions, motorists should check livetraffic.com

Information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

