Chemical leak in Hume sends two people to hospital

FIRE crews were called to Tralee Street, Hume, this morning (December 19) after about five litres of chemical leaked from a container.

Three people were exposed to the chemical leak and two have been taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Three fire pumpers, a hazardous materials vehicle and a command vehicle responded. The leak has been contained.

Crews are cleaning-up and performing atmospheric monitoring.

There is no risk to the public.

