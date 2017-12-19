THREE men have been rescued after they went missing while rafting on the Murrumbidgee River at Angle Crossing, Tharwa, on Sunday (December 17) evening. The men entered the river in an inflatable raft, at about 6pm, […]
Chemical leak in Hume sends two people to hospital
FIRE crews were called to Tralee Street, Hume, this morning (December 19) after about five litres of chemical leaked from a container.
Three people were exposed to the chemical leak and two have been taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.
Three fire pumpers, a hazardous materials vehicle and a command vehicle responded. The leak has been contained.
Crews are cleaning-up and performing atmospheric monitoring.
There is no risk to the public.
