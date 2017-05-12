Child in serious condition after bike collision

A CHILD has been transferred to Sydney Hospital following a serious collision involving an electric bicycle in Fadden yesterday (May 12). ambulance

The accident occurred about 8.45am when the electric bicycle ridden by a 46-year-old male collided with a 10-year-old cyclist on the shared use path adjacent to a primary school.

The child was conveyed to hospital in a serious condition and later transferred to a Sydney hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Witnesses to 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers website. 

