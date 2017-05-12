A WORKER is receiving hospital treatment following a workplace incident involving a small mobile crane at a worksite in Griffith. The incident occurred after a load partially disconnected from the crane, injuring the worker. WorkSafe inspectors are […]
Child in serious condition after bike collision
A CHILD has been transferred to Sydney Hospital following a serious collision involving an electric bicycle in Fadden yesterday (May 12).
The accident occurred about 8.45am when the electric bicycle ridden by a 46-year-old male collided with a 10-year-old cyclist on the shared use path adjacent to a primary school.
The child was conveyed to hospital in a serious condition and later transferred to a Sydney hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.
Witnesses to 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers website.
No comments yet.