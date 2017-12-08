ACCESS Canberra is offering new vehicle number plates that which feature a rainbow strip along the bottom, saying it is a way for people to show their continued support of equality in Australia. They will […]
Christmas festival opens in Glebe Park
TO kick off the festive season, The Christmas in Glebe Park Festival starts this afternoon (December 8).
It begins at 5pm with the lights on a 9ft Christmas tree being switched on at 7.20pm.
The event will run for the next three weekends and includes lighting displays, children’s activities, roving entertainers and food and drink vendors.
No comments yet.