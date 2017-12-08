Christmas festival opens in Glebe Park

TO kick off the festive season, The Christmas in Glebe Park Festival starts this afternoon (December 8).

It begins at 5pm with the lights on a 9ft Christmas tree being switched on at 7.20pm.

The event will run for the next three weekends and includes lighting displays, children’s activities, roving entertainers and food and drink vendors.

