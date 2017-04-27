THE government will highlight in its May 9 budget a distinction between “good” debt, incurred to boost growth, and “bad” debt, used to finance welfare and other recurrent spending. Treasurer Scott Morrison will say in […]
City Hill flagpole takes a break
THE City Hill flagpole will be out of service for five days from Monday (May 1) to have its key mechanical working parts (bearings, pulleys, shackles and wire cabling) replaced. The pole will get a new coat of white paint.
Temporary fencing will be erected this week and an elevated work platform will be used to access the top of the pole. No flags will be flying while the work is in progress.
The work is part of regular maintenance of the prominent flagpole, one of Canberra’s landmarks.
