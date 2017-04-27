City Hill flagpole takes a break

THE City Hill flagpole will be out of service for five days from Monday (May 1) to have its key mechanical working parts (bearings, pulleys, shackles and wire cabling) replaced. The pole will get a new coat of white paint.

Temporary fencing will be erected this week and an elevated work platform will be used to access the top of the pole. No flags will be flying while the work is in progress.

The work is part of regular maintenance of the prominent flagpole, one of Canberra’s landmarks.

