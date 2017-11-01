‘CityNews’ reviewer wins ANU publishing prize

“CITYNEWS” visual arts reviewer, Anni Doyle Wawrzynczak, has just been announced as the recipient of the ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences Publishing Prize.

The prize facilitates the publication of her manuscript, tentatively but not finally titled, “Transcending the National Capital Paradigm: the evolution of local arts in Australia’s National Capital”, which is to be published by the ANU Press in May 2018.

From the large chunk of the dissertation that “CityNews” has already read, this looks like an invaluable resource for Canberra artists and arts managers across the board, as it is by no means restricted in scope to the visual arts alone.

It might even help some individuals and organisations avoid the trap of repeating history.

