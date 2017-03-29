Coe demands details on ‘secret deal’

LEADER of the Opposition Alistair Coe is demanding for an explanation from the Barr government on its land swap deal with the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) backed Dickson Tradies Club.

“In December 2014 the Tradies Club sold the block housing the CFMEU headquarters to the government for $3.9 million,” he says.

“However, despite selling the site, it seems that the CFMEU remain on the site, rent-free.

“It also seems that a secret deal has been done to transfer a Dickson car park site to the Tradies.

“This appears to be a complicated land deal involving several blocks.”

Mr Coe is demanding for a release of the essential details, including:

The lease issued by the government to the Tradies Club, issued on April 1, 2015.

All of the valuations for the block housing the CFMEU as well as the car park block.

The reason for the purchase of the block housing the CFMEU, including the government’s intentions for the block.

The details of the amount of rent paid to date on the block housing the CFMEU and how much is to be paid.

Who in government authorised the purchase of the block housing the CFMEU and what the average unimproved value of the block was at the time of the sale.

The date the LDA board, Chief Minister, and Cabinet were advised of the purchase of the block housing the CFMEU.

Who in government authorised the sale of the car park block.

The planned future use of the car park block and proposed lease for the site.

If it exists, a sale contract and the amount paid, or to be paid, and the proposed settlement date for the car park block.

Whether or not residential development will be allowed on the car park block.

