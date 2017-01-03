POLICE are concerned for the safety of a three-year-old girl who went missing from her Wanniassa home this afternoon (January 3). The toddler was last seen at Wheeler Crescent over an hour ago. She is […]
Concerns for missing toddler
POLICE are concerned for the safety of a three-year-old girl who went missing from her Wanniassa home this afternoon (January 3).The toddler was last seen at Wheeler Crescent over an hour ago. She is described by police as Caucasian in appearance with blonde curly hair and wearing yellow shorts with a khaki T-shirt that has a picture of Mini Mouse on the front.
Anyone who sees the missing 3-year-old girl is urged to contact Police on 131-444 immediately and stay with the toddler until police arrive.
No comments yet.