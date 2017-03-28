Concrete company aims to cement top spot

SINCE the founder of the Elvin Group died from cancer about 11 years ago, the company staff have been raising funds to get the top spot in the Cancer Support Group Convoy.

The convoy will be held on Sunday, April 2, and after fundraising all year the Elvin Group has a good shot of getting the lead truck.

It wouldn’t be the first year that the company earned head truck. But after seeing two staff members with cancer recently undergo surgery, the Elvin Group seems to be serious contenders.

Elvin Group operations manager Ross Scarman says: “Two of our employees this year went through two major surgeries and are now back on board.”

“We’ve seen first hand the hardship it causes,” he says.

The awareness in the group has since seen customers, suppliers and drivers constantly chipping in out of their own pockets.

The general manager, Chris Rutledge says: “As soon as cancer comes up it’s always something that touches home.”

“It always means a lot to us,” he says.

“What the Cancer Support Group does for our community is a big thing.

“Leonie [Tom’s wife and two boys] always comes to where we finish up and thanks the boys.

“They’ve all been so proud to be apart of it.”

To bid call the Elvin Group via 6175 9600

