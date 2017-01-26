CONGRATULATIONS are in order for Canberra’s latest Order of Australia recipients this Australia Day: Companion of the Order of Australia Stephen John Gageler AC Martin Lee Parkinson AC Officer of the Order of Australia […]
Congratulations to Canberra’s Australia Day Honours winners
CONGRATULATIONS are in order for Canberra’s latest Order of Australia recipients this Australia Day:
Companion of the Order of Australia
Stephen John Gageler AC
Martin Lee Parkinson AC
Officer of the Order of Australia
Larry Sitsky AO
The late Alastair Hall Swayn AO
Member of the Order of Australia
Stephen Robert Bradshaw AM
Kimberley Jean Brennan AM
Hugh Dove AM
Iain Stirling Dunlop AM
Peter John Garrisson AM
Michael John Moore AM
James Glen Service AM
David Ian Stanton AM
Medal of the Order of Australia
Gabrielle Mary Cooper OAM
Mirza Rajabali Datoo OAM
Donald Stuart Gruber OAM
Glenys Margaret Joliffe OAM
Kathleen Margaret Kelly OAM
Marion Josephine McConnell OAM
William Borthwick Maiden OAM
Jeanette Alice Morris OAM
Anne Jeanette Pratt OAM
Scott Peter Reardon OAM
Frances Dorothy Rose OAM
David John Sinclair OAM
William Parker Stephens OAM
Paul Brian Walshe OAM
