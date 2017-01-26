Congratulations to Canberra’s Australia Day Honours winners

CONGRATULATIONS are in order for Canberra’s latest Order of Australia recipients this Australia Day: 

Companion of the Order of Australia

Stephen John Gageler AC

Martin Lee Parkinson AC

 

Officer of the Order of Australia

Larry Sitsky AO

The late Alastair Hall Swayn AO

 

Member of the Order of Australia

Stephen Robert Bradshaw AM

Kimberley Jean Brennan AM

Hugh Dove AM

Iain Stirling Dunlop AM

Peter John Garrisson AM

Michael John Moore AM

James Glen Service AM

David Ian Stanton AM

 

Medal of the Order of Australia

Gabrielle Mary Cooper OAM

Mirza Rajabali Datoo OAM

Donald Stuart Gruber OAM

Glenys Margaret Joliffe OAM

Kathleen Margaret Kelly OAM

Marion Josephine McConnell OAM

William Borthwick Maiden OAM

Jeanette Alice Morris OAM

Anne Jeanette Pratt OAM

Scott Peter Reardon OAM

Frances Dorothy Rose OAM

David John Sinclair OAM

William Parker Stephens OAM

Paul Brian Walshe OAM

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: