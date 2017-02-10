Countdown begins for ‘biggest’ celebration of cultural diversity

IN a weeks time more than 280,000 people are expected to gather in Civic Square for the 21st National Multicultural Festival.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Rachel Stephen-Smith says over the last two decades the Festival has grown from a small local celebration to one of national significance, with thousands of visitors coming from interstate each year.

Stephen-Smith says this is something all Canberrans can be proud of being the biggest annual celebration of cultural diversity.

With seven performance stages featuring local, national and international acts and some 400 stalls, there’s something for everyone over the three day festival.

For the first time the festival will also have special sanctuary spaces, which give festival-goers the chance to find a quiet space away from the hustle and bustle.

Free Transport Canberra buses also will be running to and from the Festival.

Information via multiculturalfestival.com. au

