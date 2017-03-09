Court runner caught in Gungahlin

POLICE this morning arrested the man who escaped from the ACT Supreme Court on Friday (March 3) during a routine traffic stop in Gungahlin.

Just after 3am, a vehicle was stopped on Warwick Street when police identified the man in the passenger seat. In the throes of arresting him, he violently resisted and officers received minor injuries. The man was restrained and taken to the ACT Watch House.

He’s in court this morning on charges of Obstruct/Resist Territory Official and a First Instance Warrant.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

