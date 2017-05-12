A WORKER is receiving hospital treatment following a workplace incident involving a small mobile crane at a worksite in Griffith. The incident occurred after a load partially disconnected from the crane, injuring the worker. WorkSafe inspectors are […]
Crane injures worker in serious incident
A WORKER is receiving hospital treatment following a workplace incident involving a small mobile crane at a worksite in Griffith.
The incident occurred after a load partially disconnected from the crane, injuring the worker.
WorkSafe inspectors are currently on the site interviewing witnesses and inspecting the site.
A “Non Disturbance Notice” has been placed on the site which means all work has been stopped.
