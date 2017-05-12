Crane injures worker in serious incident

A WORKER is receiving hospital treatment following a workplace incident involving a small mobile crane at a worksite in Griffith.

The incident occurred after a load partially disconnected from the crane, injuring the worker.

WorkSafe inspectors are currently on the site interviewing witnesses and inspecting the site.

A “Non Disturbance Notice” has been placed on the site which means all work has been stopped.

