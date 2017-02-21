Crash and dash caught on video

ACT police have released the dash cam footage of a motor collision that occurred on Cooyong Street in Civic on Saturday (February 18).

The dash cam footage belongs to the driver of the maroon Suzuki Grand Betaro who was hit by a white Land Cruiser at about 8pm.

The two cars were travelling in the same direction when the Land Cruiser collided into the Suzuki and then sped off.

While there were no injuries ACT police say it’s an offence for parties to not exchange details after a collision and all collisions must be reported to police within 24 hours.

Officer in charge of Traffic Operations acting station sergeant Marcus Boorman says that motorists, including cyclists should consider dash or helmet cameras as the footage can provide police with information if an incident occurs.

“ACT Policing regularly receive dash and helmet camera footage from the community in relation to dangerous driving and collisions,” he says.

“This footage allows police an impartial account of what occurred and provides investigators with a line of enquiry if required.”

Contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6072805.

