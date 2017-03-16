ACT police are seeking witnesses following three grass fires in the bushland next to Belconnen Way, Aranda, between March 13 and 14. ACT Fire & Rescue and the ACT Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished each grass […]
Area in Turner closed due to gas leak
ACT Fire and rescue are attending a gas leak in Turner after being notified to the incident on Condamine Street just after 8am this morning (March 16).
Firefighters are currently working to clamp the line, which is attached to a domestic gas supply.
Update:
Fire crews have now clamped and sealed the ruptured pipe.
The area is expected to be re-opened to the public shortly.
