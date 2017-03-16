Area in Turner closed due to gas leak

ACT Fire and rescue are attending a gas leak in Turner after being notified to the incident on Condamine Street just after 8am this morning (March 16).

Firefighters are currently working to clamp the line, which is attached to a domestic gas supply.

Update:

Fire crews have now clamped and sealed the ruptured pipe.

The area is expected to be re-opened to the public shortly.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

