THE man at the centre of the mysterious death in Rivett on Sunday (December 17) has been identified as 48-year-old Bobby Stuart Allan, of Goodenia Street, Rivett. His family has been notified and is in […]
Crews investigate Giralang house fire
A HOUSE fire in Giralang that started on a stove top and has caused extensive damage to a kitchen has been extinguished by ACT Fire & Rescue.
A 25-year-old man fled the property. He was treated by emergency services for smoke inhalation then taken to Calvary Hospital for further assessment.
Fire crews are have ventilated property and will soon commence atmospheric monitoring and fire investigations.
Heavy smoke damage has impacted the rest of the home.
