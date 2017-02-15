Curtin development application declined

AN application for a mixed use residential development at the Curtin Shopping Centre has been declined by the Planning and Land Authority.

Chief Planning Executive Dorte Ekelund announced today that during the assessment of the development application a number of issues were identified.

These were largely to do with the size, character and scale of the six storey building proposal.

“The proposed development height of six storeys is not consistent with the existing lower rise character of the Curtin shops,” Dorte says.



“It would also increase overshadowing onto the central courtyard which receives good solar access and is a popular meeting place and focal point for the local community.

“As we have seen through the public notification process, there has also been a significant level of community feedback which aligns with our independent assessment of the proposal against the requirements of the Territory Plan. That is, the development scale is excessive on this site.

Dorte says the Planning and Land Authority supports redevelopment at the Curtin shops to help revitalise the area but we need to make sure it is done in keeping with its character and amenity.

“We will work with the developer to see if an alternative proposal can be prepared. We will also continue to work with the local community and traders on finalising the Curtin masterplan which will guide growth and development of the centre.”

The proponent now has the opportunity to consider appropriate changes to their proposal or to approach the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

