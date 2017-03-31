Cyclist dies after collision on Monaro Highway

A MAN has died this morning (March 31) after a two car crash on the Monaro Highway towards Williamsdale.

At about 6.25am, the man, a cyclist was killed in the crash.

He is the third person to have died on ACT roads this year.

Information to 1800 333000, or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

