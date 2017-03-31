Cyclist dies after collision on Monaro Highway

A MAN has died this morning (March 31) after a two car crash on the Monaro Highway towards Williamsdale. ambulance

At about 6.25am, the man, a cyclist was killed in the crash.

He is the third person to have died on ACT roads this year.

Information to 1800 333000, or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

,

