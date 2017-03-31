DESPITE recent positive statements from Disability, Health and Community Services Minister Rachel Steven-Smith, SHOUT (Self-Help Organisations United Together), still faces closure without a solid commitment of funds. SHOUT chair Rebecca Davey has written to the minister urging […]
Cyclist dies after collision on Monaro Highway
A MAN has died this morning (March 31) after a two car crash on the Monaro Highway towards Williamsdale.
At about 6.25am, the man, a cyclist was killed in the crash.
He is the third person to have died on ACT roads this year.
