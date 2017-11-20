Cyclist found dead on roadside

A CYCLIST has been found dead east of Goulburn last night (November 19).

Police were alerted of the 67-year-old man on Oallen Ford Road, Bungonia, just before 10pm

Police attended and established a crime scene.

At this stage the exact circumstances of the incident are unclear. It is possible the cyclist was struck by a vehicle which left the scene, collided with wildlife, or came off his bike for some other reason.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information on the circumstances to contact police immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

