ACT police is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire in Braddon today (May 3) after labelling it as suspicious. ACT Fire & Rescue were alerted to the incident on Fawkner Street at 11.23am and found the apartment well-alight and heavily smoke-logged. […]
Cyclist struck by car in Dickson
A CYCLIST has sustained minor head injuries after he was hit by a car in Dickson yesterday (May 2).
The white sedan struck the cyclist on the pedestrian crossing on Challis Street around 5.45pm and then left the scene without checking on the injured cyclist.
Information to 1800 333000 using reference number 6100449.
