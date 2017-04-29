A SEMI-trailer carrying pallets of milk rolled on the Hume Highway, Marulan, at about 4.30am today. The 47-year-old male driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Goulburn Hospital […]
Dashcam sought after guard rail damaged
The vehicle collision sent the cabling and support ports across both westbound lanes of Horse Park Drive, Kenny, about 200 metres west of the Federal Highway overpass.
Police are looking for any witnesses and dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident at about 4pm on Tuesday, April 11.
Call 1800 333 000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au
