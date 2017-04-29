Dashcam sought after guard rail damaged

The $35,000 worth of damage to the guard rail at Horse Park Drive.

ABOUT $35,000 worth of damage was done to 200 metres of the guard-rail cabling and support posts in a collision that caused traffic delays and possible damage to other vehicles on Horse Park Drive.

The vehicle collision sent the cabling and support ports across both westbound lanes of Horse Park Drive, Kenny,  about 200 metres west of the Federal Highway overpass.

Police are looking for any witnesses and dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident at about 4pm on Tuesday, April 11.

Call 1800 333 000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au

The damaged guard rail at Horse Park Drive.

