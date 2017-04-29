Dashcam sought after guard rail damaged

The vehicle collision sent the cabling and support ports across both westbound lanes of Horse Park Drive, Kenny, about 200 metres west of the Federal Highway overpass.

Police are looking for any witnesses and dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident at about 4pm on Tuesday, April 11.

Call 1800 333 000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

