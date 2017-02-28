WORKSAFE ACT are undertaking an investigation after track rider Riharna Thomson suffered a serious injury at Thoroughbred Park. Shortly after the accident Thomson was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery and the horse involved in […]
Dedicated rider hospitalised and horse euthanised
WORKSAFE ACT are undertaking an investigation after track rider Riharna Thomson suffered a serious injury at Thoroughbred Park.
Shortly after the accident Thomson was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery and the horse involved in the incident, Chosen Prayer, had to be euthanised.The Canberra Racing Club says it will undertake its own investigation, conducted by racing stewards.
The club says Thomson is a dedicated track rider and would be up early every morning to ride track work and assist with the horses.
Thomson’s family has been contacted and club employees have been offered support and counselling services.
