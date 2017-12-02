Deluge brings leaky roofs and calls for help

The ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) and ACT Fire & Rescue are responding to the 149 requests for assistance that have been received since 5pm on Friday, when the forecasted heavy rain started sweeping the city.

Most of the jobs relate to leaking roofs, says ACTSES, which is calling on Canberrans to take care not to drive, walk, ride or play in or near flood waters or stormwater drains.

Anyone in need of help during storms or flood should call 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000).

