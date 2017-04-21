Department cuts Islamic School funding

THE Islamic School of Canberra was today (April 21) informed that its access to Federal funds will be revoked following June 30, this year, according to Senator Simon Birmingham.

“It is disappointing that after a number of chances this school has been given and the constructive work the Department has been doing with the authority since November 2015 that the school has still failed to meet the standards and expectations placed on them,” he says.

“School governance should be of the highest standard and funding should be exclusively used for the education and welfare of students.

“My Department’s concerns centre on the Islamic School of Canberra’s independence, financial management and governance arrangements.”

The Islamic School of Canberra will not receive Australian Government funding from July 1, 2017.

