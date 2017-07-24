Designers standing up to talk the talk

THE formula “5 x 5” has proved a recipe for success for the Design Institute of Australia in its popular speaker series.

This week the popular 5 x 5 Speaker Series resumes, as five design professionals speak for five minutes on a design topic, sharing their experiences, projects, successes and failures.

Australian landscape photographer, Scott Leggo, speak about the thrill of finding “the shot”. He photographs Canberra, certainly, but also travels extensively and always looks to immerse himself in the environment he photographs – often enduring the worst of weather to capture the heart and soul of a location.

Colin Haining from creative agency Inklab will describe how to bring brands and people together.

The famous “Instagram dude” and photographer, Legojacker, will speak about his love of playing with plastic to create new art.

Myles Chandler from Goodspeed Bicycle Company will talk about, bicycles, while furniture designer Elliott Bastianon will explain how his furniture can deliver a message or encourage a different way of seeing the world.

“5 x 5”, Main Hall, Gorman Arts Centre, Ainslie Avenue Braddon, 6pm, Wednesday, July 26. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au/e/5×5-speaker-series-dia-act-branch-tickets-36047178080

