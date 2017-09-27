Dining / Burger heaven at the end of the walk

“You gotta wrap your hands around these babies while getting stuck in or you’ll end up in one helluva mess,” says dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON after a visit to Brod

THERE’S nothing like a burger and a beer, especially after a long walk. Three of my regular dining mates reported this to be the case after they walked from Kingston to the Capital Brewing Co. for lunch on a sunny Sunday. I drove. Not because I don’t love to walk but because I was frantically busy.

The Capital Brewing Co., Dairy Road, Fyshwick, has a great vibe and if eating outside, the games on the lawn area keep kids (and adults) amused. Elsewhere there’s a cubby house and high chairs. Dogs are welcome.

You eat just inside the tap room, with its glistening, state-of-the-art brewing system, custom built.

But back to the beer and the grub.

Brod has moved in, pumping out giant, beautiful flame-grilled burgers, dogs and chips. You gotta wrap your hands around these babies while getting stuck in or you’ll end up in one helluva mess.

Here’s how it works. You enter

head to the bar (at least this is how we do it). The core range of ales includes: Coast Ale, fresh, crisp, clean; Trail Pale Ale with floral notes of pine and citrus; and Evil Eye Red IPA, which the boys behind the brewery say is “bursting with citrus hop flavours, paired with a full-bodied caramel malt base and roasty finish”. Seasonal, outer and cider ranges are also on offer.

Be prepared to line up and wait and then wait some more if it’s busy. That’s for drinks at the bar and then at Brod (formerly BrodBurger). The good news is that Brod texts when your order is ready.

We all ordered burgers with blue cheese. The flame-grilled, beef patties are loaded with pickles, onion, American mustard, ketchup and tomato relish. They’re astonishingly juicy and can be ordered with brie, swiss or cheddar. We’re all blue fans.

Only problem was that my burger had no cheese at all (sad face). There was no way I was going back in to correct the order. We had waited for yonks already and I was starving so just dived in.

Brod’s burgers range from $14 to $15 and are worth every bite (baby sizes available). The massive broddog comes with “the works”, including bacon coleslaw, pickles, ketchup, corn relish, sweet potato ribbons and shaved cheese ($11) – not for the faint hearted. A good old American dog is available ($7) and chips are piping hot, thin, crispy and salty ($6.50 for large).

Capital Brewing Co. is fun and well worth the trip. Like the lads behind the venture, the place is chilled – as chilled as the beer.

Capital Brewing Co., 1 Dairy Road, Building 3, Fyshwick. Open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to late.

