Dining / Hot news, Romain ‘s new bakery

“Romain has been baking since he was young, having worked at reputable establishments such as Maison Maufferon and Boulangerie Guy Miniconi in France,” writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON

WHO doesn’t love experience of an artisan bakery? Hot, freshly baked loaves of bread stacked ready for sale. Sweet and savoury treats neatly lined up on shelves ready to make your day an indulgent one.

Canberra’s newest bakery, Remy’s Bakery, in Fyshwick, offers it all.

Romain Remy, who some will recognise from Autolyse Bakery when it operated in Braddon, is open for business. Romain has been baking since he was young, having worked at reputable establishments such as Maison Maufferon and Boulangerie Guy Miniconi in France (he worked at both for more than three years each).

Remy’s bread line-up includes sourdough, baguettes, whole wheat, multigrain and a sprouted dark rye, which is good for the gut. The imported French Bongard oven can bake 240 loaves an hour (Bongard was founded in 1922 and is known for its specialist baking equipment).

Everything is made in-house. Savoury options feature sausage rolls and pies, including lamb shoulder and pea, chicken and leek, and beef brisket ($6.50). The croissant line-up features a delish ham, cheese, tomato and basil ($6.50). Pre-wrapped, ready-to-go sandwiches include a smoked Wagyu that looked sensational ($9.50). Perky, colourful and healthy salads, loaded with goodness, range in price.

Our first bite wasn’t the best, but the staff handled it beautifully. Our savoury spinach, olive, feta and ricotta pastie was dry and not exactly generous with ingredients ($7.50). It was the last one on the shelf, so staff suggested we might like a spinach and ricotta roll. It was generous with a light and delicately balanced filling.

The ham and cheese roll we shared was packed with quality ingredients, the ham a beautiful flavour.

As one would expect of an exceptional bakery, the sweets look sensational and are impossible to pass by ($7.50 on average). The opera cake glittered with gold on top, the chocolate torte promised to be decadent and the blueberry tart was covered with fresh fruit, each berry carefully placed.

We shared a lemon tart, topped with sweet little meringues that did a decent job in cutting through the intensity of the lemon flavour. Bits of candied lime add a special touch and the pastry was as flaky as could be.

Coffee is from Seven Miles, a micro roaster located on Sydney’s northern beaches. The Cultivar blend, with its distinctive, smooth flavour, is amazing and we were told that Remy’s will eventually retail the beans.

Blue and white are the predominant colour schemes, including with the major mural feature wall.

The large outdoor eating area at the back is undercover and away from the traffic. A lawn area is marked out (grass still young but growing by the day), which will be a great place for kids to hang out.

Remy’s Bakery, 8 Townsville Street, Fyshwick, call 6280 6842,. Open 7.30am-2.30pm

