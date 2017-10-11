Dining / A taste of Monkey mania

“Grease Monkey is pretty casual. You order and pay at the bar and then perch yourself on a seat… Grease Monkey is comfy being a family affair,” writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON

JONES and Co in Kingston has closed. And guess what’s taking its place? Grease Monkey. Yup, Grease Monkey, which specialises in burgers, beers and shakes.

One of my regular dining partners is not a big burger fan but we decided to head to Grease Monkey in Braddon on a long weekend since so many rave about the place. It opened in mid-2015 with another in the planning.

We ordered a bottle of wine, slightly surprised that they top off at $60 a bottle for a burger joint. The one we selected was out of stock. Long weekend was the explanation. We found another from the compact list which starts at $35 for whites and $37 for reds.

Grease Monkey is pretty casual. You order and pay at the bar and then perch yourself on a seat. There were several dog patrons and lots of kids – Grease Monkey is comfy being a family affair.

My friend ordered the “Greasy” and I, wanting something different, chose the “Pitt Stop”. Burgers range from $15 to $20. You pay for extras such as $2 for a gluten-free bun (although Grease Monkey is clear it’s not a gluten-free kitchen), $1 for cheese or pickles or $2 for extra sauce.

My bun came in a basket with fries (all burgers do). It was packed with slow-cooked barbecue pork brisket, topped with apple-cider slaw and habanero mayo. It was delicious and so moist that matters got messy and soggy quickly (which, for many, is half the fun of chowing down on a burger). The slaw was an interesting addition and the mayo spicy and tangy.

The “Greasy” wasn’t a massive hit. The meat patty was thin and somewhat dry. Paying extra for bacon helped matters substantially and we agreed the pickles were pretty perky.

In honour of those who aren’t big fans of beef, you can opt for the crumbed portobello mushroom “burger” or the tempura-battered hake burger or even the southern fried-chicken version (kind of like KFC in a bun). A steak version is available if mince isn’t your thing.

Snacks include truffle mac ‘n’ cheese ($8), jalapeno poppers ($8) and sweet-potato wedges.

The art graffiti that is part of the Grease Monkey aesthetic is fun and light hearted. The place has a laid-back vibe (it used to be the Repco Car Service workshop and was built around the 1950s).

Grease Monkey has heaps of deals, including happy hour, Monday to Friday (4pm to 6pm), special drink offers on Sundays and an offer on Tuesday (you buy the burger and get a free bevvy). DJs ramp things up on Friday and Saturday nights.

Grease Monkey, 19 Lonsdale Street, Braddon. Call 6174 1401. A surcharge of 10 per cent applies on public holidays.

