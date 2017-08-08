Dinosaurs beheaded in museum break-in

POLICE suspect an

angle grinder or hacksaw was used to remove the heads of three raptor dinosaur figures at the

Police say a review of the CCTV shows that the damage occurred between 10.55pm and 11.20pm. At the time of the damage the three raptors were in an outside display area and the offenders had climbed a fence to gain entry.

The CCTV also showed a 4×4 dual cab utility being driven along the western side of the building. Police believe that its occupants committed the property damage.

Supervisor at the National Dinosaur Museum Mitchell Seymour says it’s the forth time people have damaged the dinosaurs.

“We have security cameras, we have fences, what else are we supposed to do? We’re not a large museum. We’re relying on people to not be selfish,” Mr Seymour says.

“These models are are really popular and beloved by all our visitors and some people just come to see the gardens [where the dinosaurs were beheaded]. We won’t be able to fix them if we can’t find the heads.”

Crime Stoppers ACT website . Information can be provided anonymously.