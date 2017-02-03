Discover one of Canberra’s ‘hidden gems’

THIS Sunday, February 8, Canberrans of all ages are invited to a community open day at ‘hidden gem’ Jerrabomberra Wetlands.





The event is being held between 10am to 3pm in celebration of this week’s World Wetlands Day.



ACT Parks and Conservation senior ranger Michael Maconachie says: “Despite being located only four kilometres from our city centre, Jerrabomberra Wetlands is one of the ACT’s hidden gems.”

“This Sunday’s event provides people with a perfect opportunity to spend time with family and friends in the great outdoors, encounter wildlife and learn more about the important role of our wetlands.

“Jerrabomberra Wetlands is one of the most valuable wetland habitat areas in the ACT, and of national and international importance. They are home to about 160 bird species, including migratory birds like the Latham’s Snipe, as well as platypus, turtles and other wildlife,” Mr Maconachie said.

“The area was even used during World War I as a military training site so it also has a fascinating history people can learn about through recently installed display signs.”

Maconachie says the celebrations will include activities for the whole family including ranger and volunteer guided walks, Indigenous cultural activities, fire crew demonstrations, live music, art exhibitions, a variety of children’s activities, food, stalls and more. There will also be free milk and drinking water from the event’s sponsors – Canberra Milk and Icon Water.

The open day is a community event hosted by the Woodlands and Wetlands Trust in partnership with the ACT Government.

Entry is by gold coin donation with all proceeds supporting the work of the Woodlands and Wetlands Trust at Jerrabomberra Wetlands.

World Wetlands Open Day at Jerrabomberra Wetlands. 10am to 3pm, Sunday, February 5.Jerrabomberra Wetlands, 2 Dairy Road, Fyshwick. Visit jerrabomberrawetlands.org. au or contact Lori Gould on 0439 030058.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

