‘Disgraceful’ lack of funds for Boomanulla oval

SHADOW Minister for Sports and Recreation James Milligan says lack of commitment to the restoration of the Boomanulla Oval is “shameful” and “disgraceful”.

In a statement today (May 2) Mr Milligan questions the lack of ACT government funding and says: “Why is it that Minister Berry can commit millions of dollars of government funding to nearby sporting facilities while allowing this significant national Indigenous football oval to fall into such disrepair? It is shameful.”

Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health Service (AHS) Julie Tongs says in the April edition of the Winnunga newsletter that she was pleased to have had the opportunity of meeting with the Chief Minister’s senior budget officer to discuss Winnunga AHS budget priorities.

It read: “While the promised funding of a new purpose built health facility remains Winnunga AHS’s main priority Julie also advised the Chief Minister’s office of the importance of Boomanulla Oval to the Aboriginal community and the need for it to be made operational as soon as possible.

“Winnunga AHS in its budget submission has sought the allocation of $3.5 million for the restoration of Boomanulla Oval.

“If this funding is not provided in this year’s budget then the Oval will not be accessible to the community before 2020 at the earliest.”

