Ditch the car and walk this week

CANBERRA’S first Walk and Ride Week begins tomorrow and people around the state are encouraged to try walk, ride a bike or catch public transport as often as possible.

Minister for Transport and City Services Meegan Fitzharris says: “Walk and Ride Week officially launches tomorrow with National Ride2School Day – a great initiative that gives school children an opportunity to embrace a healthier start to the day by walking or riding to school.”

People can try a guided mountain bike commute to work, attend a public forum with visiting Dutch Cycle Ambassador Mark Wagenbuur, take part in guided walks at Jerrabomberra Wetlands or watch a film screening documenting the 1928 Tour de France.

“If you’re keen to make a difference to the environment why not try out the ACTSmart Carbon Challenge, which provides an opportunity for commuters to choose other modes of transport over taking the car,” she says.

There will also be a free smartphone app available designed to use GPS functionality to track your walking and cycling activities.

“The data collected will provide a picture of where, how and when Canberrans walk and cycle. The more we understand how Canberrans move about our city on foot and by bike, the more informed our decision making processes will be for future infrastructure and facility investments,” Fitzharris says.

Canberra Walk and Ride Week. March 17-24. Information via transport.act.gov.au/ getting-around/active-travel/ canberra-walk-and-ride-week

